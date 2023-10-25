The Method Behind Julia Roberts’s ‘Pretty Woman’ Madness

After a pair of well-received supporting roles in Mystic Pizza and Steel Magnolias, Julia Roberts stepped up to the plate with her first starring role in 1990’s Pretty Woman. And when she did, she hit it out of the park — Pretty Woman was a huge success, taking in more than $450 million at the worldwide box office. It also earned Roberts an Oscar nomination, along with a Golden Globe win. Speaking at the 1991 Golden Globes event, Roberts spoke about why she was instantly drawn to the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Julia Roberts)