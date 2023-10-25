Melissa Benoist Enjoyed Turning Supergirl Into A Super Friend

When Melissa Benoist wore an outfit emblazoned with a giant “S” on her chest for a TV show, it may have stood for Supergirl, but it may as well have also stood for “satisfying.” Over the course of the show’s six seasons, Benoist used the power of the comic book hero’s appeal to try to change people’s lives for the better, both on camera and off. We spoke to Benoist many times during Supergirl’s run, and she told us she was always happy to meet the show’s fans, singling out one young girl she bonded with in a particularly special way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Benoist)