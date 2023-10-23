‘Shawshank Redemption’ Director Wanted To Show A Different Side Of Stephen King

When you hear the name Stephen King, you almost certainly think about the horror genre. After all, an overwhelming majority of the books he’s written (and movies that have been made) are pretty darned scary. But the most-honored King adaptation is one that people tend to forget he wrote: The Shawshank Redemption. It was based on a novella that first appeared in a 1982 King anthology, one King put together in order to showcase some of his stories outside the realm of horror. Frank Darabont, who directed The Shawshank Redemption and wrote the adapted screenplay, told us at the time of the film’s opening that he wanted to expose the world to the other side of Stephen King. (Click on the media bar below to hear Frank Darabont)