No, Sir, ‘The Voice’s’ Reba McEntire Doesn’t Want Yes Men

In order to help the contestants on The Voice be the best performers they can be, new judge Reba McEntire know the most important thing she can do for them as a coach is to be as honest as she can possibly be. How does she know that? Because she’s lived it. When we’ve talked to McEntire over the years, she’s told us that part of her success has been based upon building a culture in which her team can be completely honest with her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reba McEntire)
The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.