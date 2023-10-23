Leonardo DiCaprio Has High Praise For ‘Flower Moon’ Co-Star Lily Gladstone

By Hollywood Outbreak
Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of a series of murders that took place on Oklahoma’s Osage tribal land about 100 years ago, and the film’s cast includes a number of indigenous actors. At the head of that list is Lily Gladstone, who plays the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, and the woman whose family is deeply affected by the killings. DiCaprio spoke about (Before the SAG/AFTRA Strike) how he was deeply impressed by his co-star, who he says immersed herself in the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)

 

Killers of the Flower Moon is now playing in theaters.

