The Facts About John Travolta's 'Pulp Fiction' Dance

By Hollywood Outbreak

When John Travolta dances on the movie screen, people just can’t look away — Saturday Night Fever, of course, is legendary. But was there ever a more amusing Travolta dance sequence than the one he performed in Pulp Fiction? Dragged reluctantly onto the dance stage by Uma Thurman’s character, Travolta and Thurman run through a “greatest hits” of ’60s-era dances while Chuck Berry’s You Never Can Tell plays. Speaking at a fan event a few years back, Travolta explained how the sequence evolved right in front of director Quentin Tarantino’s eyes. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Travolta)

 

Pulp Fiction is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.

