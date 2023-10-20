The Facts About John Travolta’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ Dance

When John Travolta dances on the movie screen, people just can’t look away — Saturday Night Fever, of course, is legendary. But was there ever a more amusing Travolta dance sequence than the one he performed in Pulp Fiction? Dragged reluctantly onto the dance stage by Uma Thurman’s character, Travolta and Thurman run through a “greatest hits” of ’60s-era dances while Chuck Berry’s You Never Can Tell plays. Speaking at a fan event a few years back, Travolta explained how the sequence evolved right in front of director Quentin Tarantino’s eyes. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Travolta)