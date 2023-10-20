Music Drew Gerard Butler To ‘Phantom Of The Opera’

The story of The Phantom of the Opera has been around since the original novel was written in 1910, but the version we know best came to life in 1986, when Andrew Lloyd Webber transformed the story into a musical. (The original Broadway version of The Phantom of the Opera, which opened in 1988, finally reached the end of its run earlier this year, after selling more than $1 billion in tickets over the years.) In 2004, Hollywood finally caught up, making a film version of the musical, starring Gerard Butler and Emmy Rossum in the lead roles of The Phantom and Christine, respectively. Prior to starring in the film, Butler had never sang on the screen before, but — as he said at the time of the film’s opening — there was something irresistible about the idea of performing Phantom’s songs. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gerard Butler)
Phantom of the Opera is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.