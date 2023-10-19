Tobin Bell Saw The Magic In ‘Saw X’ Script

The Saw franchise has never been one to receive critical acclaim — among the first nine movies, only the first holds a score higher than 40% on the Rotten Tomatoes website. (Saw has a 50% rating.) And that’s why it’s somewhat surprising that the latest film, Saw X, has actually won quite a bit of critical acclaim — it’s got an 80% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and reviewers have been generous in their praise for both the script and for Tobin Bell, who plays Jigsaw in the series. Bell spoke about (Before the SAG/AFTRA Strike) the new film, he told us he was impressed with the script from the first time he read it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tobin Bell)
Saw X is now playing in theaters.