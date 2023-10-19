Kelsey Grammer: Same Frasier, Different Decade

It’s been nearly two decades since we saw Frasier Crane leaving Seattle for good as Frasier ended its 11-year run. But with a rebooted version of the show now streaming, it barely seems like he’s been away at all. From the very beginning of the new reboot, that old familiarity is rekindled … and why not? After all, between Frasier and Cheers, audiences have already spent 20 years with the character. For Kelsey Grammer, returning to the character again was like the proverbial getting back on a bicycle, and he spoke about (Before the SAG/AFTRA Strike) about how Frasier may be older now, but he’s fundamentally the same person he’s always been. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelsey Grammer)
Frasier is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Thursdays.