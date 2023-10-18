With ‘Found,’ Mark-Paul Gosselaar Goes To The Dark Side

Considering he is best known for his role on Saved by the Bell, it’s a bit unnerving to see Mark-Paul Gosselaar cast as a bad guy. On the new series Found, however, he plays a character who once kidnapped a young girl. It’s definitely a darker kind of role than we’re used to seeing from Gosselaar. He said he’s been gravitating toward darker roles recently. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark-Paul Gosselaar)
