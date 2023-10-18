Keir Dullea Shares His Personal ‘2001’ Theory

Long before Christopher Nolan started making movies with puzzling endings — in fact, two years before Nolan was even born — Stanley Kubrick made 2001: A Space Odyssey, the movie with the ultimate head-scratching finale. The ending’s symbolism and meaning have been debated countless times in the 55 years since the film was released, and nobody seems to have completely figured it out yet. Of course, the secret may have died with director/co-writer Kubrick, who passed away in 1999. But the closest thing we’ve got to an insider’s point of view comes from Keir Dullea, one of the film’s stars. Speaking at a fan event a few years ago, Dullea gave his opinion about the finale and speculated about what Kubrick might have intended. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keir Dullea)