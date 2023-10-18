Jon Hamm, Dishing On Dashing Don Draper’s Appeal

Over the course of seven seasons, Mad Men brought the 1960s back to life, as it followed the lives and loves of an advertising agency’s employees. Leading the cast was Jon Hamm, who played the enigmatic Don Draper. Although he was ostensibly the show’s protagonist, he was a man of many quirks and even more flaws. So, what was it that people saw in him? While the show was on the air, Hamm tried to answer that question, but even he wasn’t completely sure. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Hamm)
Mad Men is currently streaming on AMC+ and available on DVD and most digital platforms.