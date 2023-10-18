How Brad Dourif Found The Perfectly Spooky ‘Chucky’ Voice

One of the things that’s made Chucky — the murderous doll at the heart of the Child’s Play movies and, now, the Chucky TV series — so scary is the perfect voice. To find that voice, creator Don Mancini turned to Oscar-nominated actor Brad Dourif. Once Dourif got involved, he told us, they started the process that resulted in finding the perfect creepy Chucky voice. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brad Dourif)
