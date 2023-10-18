‘Eddie’s’ Odd Path To Success Surprised Michael Paré

It’s not often that a movie which made less than $5 million at the box office will still be talked about four decades later, but Eddie and the Cruisers fits the bill. Despite the fact that it was a box office disaster, the film spawned a hit soundtrack, had a pair of hit singles, and became a cult hit through cable airings and home video. When the film was being shot, Michael Paré was a young actor working on The Greatest American Hero, and Eddie and the Cruisers was his big screen debut. Speaking at a fan event, Paré said he was as shocked as anybody else when the film started to take on a whole new life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Paré)