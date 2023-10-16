With Melissa McCarthy, Jason Bateman Got An ‘Identity’ Makeover

The film Identity Thief was never a hit with critics, who blasted the script as being painfully unfunny, even though many enjoyed the performances of its stars, Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy. Audiences were much more forgiving. Not only did they make it a hit at the box office, giving it a couple of weeks as America’s top movie, but they’ve given it new life as one of the top movies currently being streamed on Netflix. Originally, McCarthy’s part was written for a male actor, but Bateman pushed for a gender change so that McCarthy could be brought in for the role. At that point, he hadn’t met her but thought she was really funny. When he did meet her, he said she was everything he’d expected she would be, and she brought more to the role than he’d expected she would. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Bateman)