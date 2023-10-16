What Drove Martin Scorsese To Make ‘Flower Moon’ Film?

Killers of the Flower Moon is, unfortunately, based on a true story. It focuses on the murders of several Osage Indians in Oklahoma a century ago, when oil was discovered on the tribe’s land. Martin Scorsese is connected to the movie in several capacities — he’s a co-producer, he co-wrote the screenplay, and he directed the film — and he spoke to us about why he felt so strongly about making the film and telling its story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Martin Scorsese)
Killers of the Flower Moon opens in theaters on Friday.