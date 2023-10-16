The Decision That Helped ‘Airplane!’ Take Off

Airplane! took Hollywood by storm in 1980, and there’s never been anything like it ever since! Well, actually, there have been a lot of movies like it ever since… and that’s kind of the point. Airplane! was so funny and so influential that dozens, if not hundreds, of films have tried very hard to do what Airplane! seemingly did so effortlessly. But there was plenty of work that went into making Airplane! one of the funniest movies of all time, ranked #10 on the American Film Institute’s list of Hollywood’s top comedies, and there’s a new book — Surely You Can’t Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane! — that gives insight into how it was made. David Zucker, part of the ZAZ team that directed Airplane!, once told us there was one decision they made as directors that changed the entire trajectory of the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Zucker)
Airplane! is currently streaming on Paramount+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.