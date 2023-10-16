Somebody To Love: Queen Members Became Rami Malek Fans On ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

As the remaining original members still with the band, Brian May and Roger Taylor have been fiercely protective of Queen’s legacy, especially when it comes to the memory of their original lead singer, Freddie Mercury. They were involved with the production of the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, officially as executive music producers, though they unofficially served as advisors throughout the entire project. Both May and Taylor were 100% on board with the casting of Rami Malek as Mercury, especially after they heard the way Malek was able to sing the band’s songs. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brian May & Roger Taylor)
Bohemian Rhapsody is currently streaming on Hulu and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.