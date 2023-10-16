Peter Falk Loved Playing Unpretentious ‘Columbo’

Columbo was one of those shows that epitomized the 1970s — if you were young back then, you can still picture yourself watching it with your grandparents on their plastic-covered sofa with the volume too loud. You loved the sight of Peter Falk in his famous trenchcoat, And, of course, you were always impressed by the way he would catch the culprit at the end of the show. Fifty years later, the show is finding new audiences on streaming platforms — no doubt inspired by the Columbo comparisons mentioned in many reviews of the hit streaming series Poker Face. Falk, who won four Emmy Awards for playing the role, once talked to us about the qualities he loved most in the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Falk)
Columbo is currently streaming on Peacock and Amazon Freevee.