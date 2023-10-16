Method Acting At His Audition Got William Zabka Into ‘The Karate Kid’

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in episode 410 of Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2021

As it turns out, Johnny Lawrence was a career-defining character for William Zabka, who’s played the role in The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, and the series Cobra Kai. Not surprisingly, there were plenty of actors who wanted the part when the casting call went out. So, how did he beat them all and win the role? Zabka recalls when he did his original audition, he was Johnny Lawrence. (Click on the media bar below to hear William Zabka)

The Karate Kid is currently streaming on Netflix and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms. Cobra Kai is currently streaming on Netflix.

