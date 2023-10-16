It’s Not ‘Irrational’ For Jesse L. Martin To Love Television

Over the course of Jesse L. Martin’s career, he’s made just a handful of films. But you’ve seen him a lot on TV. Starting in the late ’90s, Martin has had lead or significant recurring roles on shows like Ally McBeal, Law & Order, The Flash, and now, The Irrational. Martin says that that over the years, he’s grown to love the television medium, and he’s really excited to finally be the face of a new show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse L. Martin)
The Irrational airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.