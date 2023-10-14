Tom Cruise Could Handle ‘A Few Good Men’s’ Famous Scene

If somebody mentions the movie A Few Good Men to you, there’s a better-than-average chance the first words that come to your mind will be “you can’t handle the truth!” The film, for better or for worse, will always be linked to its iconic catchphrase, which is yelled out by screen legend Jack Nicholson during the climactic courtroom scene. The actor on the receiving end of the line, of course, was Tom Cruise; at the time the film was released, Cruise told us how much he enjoyed shooting that particular scene. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)