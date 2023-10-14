Thanks To The Broccolis, Daniel Craig Got To Be His Best Bond

If you go by the marker of continuous time spent in the role, Daniel Craig is, indeed, the biggest of the Bonds. He made his five movies over a 15-year span, beating Roger Moore’s tenure by two years. Now that Craig is officially passing the mantle — to whom, we still don’t know –looking back as his tenure as James Bond he said he forever owes a debt of gratitude to the James Bond franchise producers, Barbara and Michael Broccoli, for letting him play 007 his way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Craig)