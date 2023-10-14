Stephen Sondheim Felt Spielberg’s ‘Story’ Would Be Something Special

Just a few days after lyricist Stephen Sondheim passed away Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story got its world premiere in New York. Sondheim, of course, was part of the original team that brought West Side Story to the Broadway stage in 1957 and had been involved with the first film adaptation in 1961. When Spielberg wanted to make a new movie version, he sought out Sondheim’s blessing, and Sondheim was able to screen the finished film before he passed away. Before he got to see the final version, though, he was optimistic that Spielberg would do something great with it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen Sondheim)