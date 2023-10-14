Ken Jennings: A Lifelong Love Affair With ‘Jeopardy!’

In addition to being one of the two hosts on the regular version of Jeopardy!Ken Jennings is taking the reins of Celebrity Jeopardy! for the first time this season. Of course, Jennings got his start with the show back in 2004, when he was a contestant who won a remarkable 74 games in a row before being dethroned. But while his official association with the show may be just shy of 20 years, Jennings told us that his love of the show goes back much, much further than that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ken Jennings)
Celebrity Jeopardy! airs Wednesday nights on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.