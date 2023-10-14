Kelsey Grammer: Why ‘Frasier’ Chose Now To Re-Enter The Building

After 20 seasons of playing the role of Frasier Crane, first on Cheers and then on the spinoff Frasier, Kelsey Grammer had assumed he’d put the character to bed when “Frasier” ended in 2004. But now, with Hollywood in the throes of reboot mania, Frasier Crane has returned, as Frasier has been rebooted for at least one new season, which has started streaming on Paramount+. Grammer says this was the right time to bring the character and the series back. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelsey Grammer)
The new reboot of Frasier is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Thursdays