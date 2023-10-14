Jerry Seinfeld Proud Of His Show’s ‘Good Work’

Hard to believe, but it’s now been more than 25 years since Seinfeld aired its finale, wrapping up nine seasons of peak “Must See TV” on NBC. The show went out at a ratings peak, as the 1997-98 season’s No. 1 show, with an average audience of more than 32 million viewers each week. (By comparison, last season’s top scripted show, NCIS, averaged fewer than 10 million viewers each week.) Seinfeld was a phenomenon we will never see again … or will we? The internet’s been abuzz over comments Jerry Seinfeld has made about some kind of Seinfeld reunion possibly coming to fruition. But, whether that happens or not, Seinfeld will always be proud of what the show was able to accomplish during its run. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Seinfeld)