Jack Black Was All In With The ‘School Of Rock’ Kids

This year marks the 20-year anniversary of School of Rock, the movie that was not only a big box-office hit, but launched a TV show and a stage musical. Jack Black starred in the film, leading a group of largely unknown child performers who were, at the time, chosen for their musical talent rather than their acting abilities. That could have been a recipe for disaster, but Black told us when the film was released he had no qualms about working with the kids. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jack Black)
School of Rock is currently streaming on Paramount+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.