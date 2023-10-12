How Uma Thurman & Quentin Tarantino Went In For The ‘Kill’

While they worked on Pulp Fiction together, Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman engaged in a bit of off-camera banter. That conversation, as it turned out, served as the inspiration for another collaboration, Kill Bill. This year marked 20th anniversary of the film hatched by their little talk; when the film originally opened, Thurman took us back to the origins of the story and her deadly character which dates back to while they were making Pulp Fiction. (Click on the media bar below to hear Uma Thurman)
Kill Bill, Vol. 1 is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.