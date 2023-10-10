Why ‘The Voice’ Remains Gwen Stefani’s Choice

While this is the first season of The Voice without Blake Shelton in a coach’s chair, at least there’s another member of his family present: His wife, Gwen Stefani, has returned once again as a coach on the show. In all, Stefani has sat in the coach’s chair seven times, though she’s never done it in back-to-back seasons before. So, what is it about the show that keeps Stefani coming back again and again? She told us it’s a great change of pace to her regular life as a musician and performer. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gwen Stefani)
The Voice airs Monday & Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock