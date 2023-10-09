Jesse L. Martin’s Love For ‘Irrational’ Was Fast, But Rational

Considering that Jesse L. Martin’s last television series was The Flash, it makes sense that he would fall in love with his next series in no time flat. When Martin spoke about making The Irrational, he said that he had never read anything like the pilot script that the show’s creator, Arika Mittman, had written, and that sold him on the idea right away. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse L. Martin)
The Irrational airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.