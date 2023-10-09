Hugh Jackman’s Enthusiasm For ‘Greatest Showman’ Came From Barnum’s Enthusiasm

Whether it’s because of the circus he co-founded or the famous line attributed to him (“There’s a sucker born every minute”), P.T. Barnum’s name is legendary. When a movie was made about the performer-turned-politician in 2017, Hugh Jackman was brought in to play the irascible figure in The Greatest Showman. While the fact that the movie was a musical appealed to Jackman, he told us he was also drawn in by the real-life character’s undeniable enthusiasm. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)