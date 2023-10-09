Betty White’s Role Of A Lifetime Was…

As she had done during her entire career, Betty White continued to make people laugh well into her 90s, still appearing in movies and TV shows long after most of her contemporaries had either retired or passed away. While she appeared in scores of movies, TV series, and game shows, the two shows she’ll forever be most remembered for are The Mary Tyler Moore Show, in which she played “The Happy Homemaker,” Sue Anne Nivens; and The Golden Girls, in which she played naive widow Rose Nylund. While fans may debate which one is their favorite, White admitted to us that she had one clear favorite. (Click on the media bar below to hear Betty White)