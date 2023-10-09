A Star Is ‘Bourne’: How The Franchise Changed Matt Damon’s Career

When Matt Damon won the role of Jason Bourne in the franchise’s first film, The Bourne Identity, it was the first time that a major production was willing to take a chance on him as a leading man. Of course, everything turned out spectacularly well: The film was a success with both critics and fans, taking in more than $120 million in the U.S. and more than $200 million worldwide. Damon has since gone on to play the role in three sequels; a few years ago, he spoke about what the character has meant to him and his career. (Click on the media bar to hear Matt Damon)
