Joseph Gordon-Levitt: How ‘Flora And Son’ Made Its Zoom Scenes Work (Hint: They Cheated)

Flora and Son is a movie that literally could not have been made more than a few years ago, since it relies on the plot conceit of a couple interacting with each other and falling in love over a series of Zoom-based guitar lessons. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who makes up half of that couple (Eve Hewson is the other half) told us that, although the action is meant to take place over Zoom, the crew kind of cheated a bit in how they filmed those sessions. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joseph Gordon-Levitt)
Flora and Son is currently streaming on Apple TV+.