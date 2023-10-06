Patrick Swayze Found ‘Ghost’ Script Most Impressive

Patrick Swayze may not have been the producers’ first choice for the lead role in Ghost, but once he was hired, he made the most of the opportunity. Ghost was, by far, the most successful film of Swayze’s career, and the pottery scene is, without a doubt, his most iconic. While other potential leading men turned down the role, Swayze believed in the film’s potential from the very beginning, and it all started with the script that, as Swayze told us when the film opened, took a completely different approach to telling a ghost story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Swayze)