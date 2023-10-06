In ‘Saw’ Fans, Shawnee Smith Likes What She’s Seen

The last time Shawnee Smith shot a Saw film was when she made Saw VI back in 2009. Of course, after (spoiler alert!) her character, Amanda, was killed at the end of Saw III, Smith wasn’t expecting to be in any of the franchise’s movies as it went on. (The scenes she filmed for Saw VI were flashbacks.) One thing she definitely hadn’t counted on was the idea of adding an “in-between sequel,” like they have with Saw X. It takes place between Saw and Saw II, so Amanda is alive and well and once again in a starring role. This will come as good news for Amanda’s fans; Smith says she’s met many of those fans over the years, and she absolutely loves them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shawnee Smith)