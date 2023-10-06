‘Exorcist’ +50 Was Appealing To Original Star Ellen Burstyn

Five decades ago, The Exorcist hit theaters on its way to becoming the first horror film ever nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. One of the film’s stars was Ellen Burstyn, who picked up an Oscar nomination herself for playing Chris MacNeil, the mother of a girl who’s been possessed by the devil. For the new sequel, The Exorcist: Believer, both Burstyn and her on-screen daughter, Linda Blair, have returned to the franchise. Burstyn told us that the idea of exploring her character as an old woman was something that really appealed to her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ellen Burstyn)
The Exorcist: Believer is now playing in theaters.