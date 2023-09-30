When Dolph Lundgren Fought Creed In ‘Rocky IV,’ The Fear Was Real

With Dolph Lundgren once again starring with Sylvester Stallone in “Expend4bles,” we recall when the two actors first worked together, on Stallone’s Rocky IV. Of course, Lundgren played Ivan Drago, a Russian boxer who comes to America to fight Rocky Balboa’s foe-turned-friend, Apollo Creed. (Of course, the results of that fight inspire Balboa to take on Drago himself, but we won’t give any spoilers beyond that.) When Lundgren fought Carl Weathers, who played Creed, in the film, they hadn’t been given the opportunity to work together much before filming their fight scene. At a fan event, Lundgren said that added a lot of authenticity to the scene, because the lack of choreography meant Weathers’s reactions were real.(Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)