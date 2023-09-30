Joseph Gordon-Levitt Zoomed Into Action On ‘Flora And Son’

Director John Carney is best known for his music-themed films, including Once and Begin Again, and music is once again at the center of Flora and Son, his new movie. Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in the film, which uses modern technology to bring his two leads together. Gordon-Levitt spoke about how incorporating Zoom into the film gave the relationship between him and Hewson a much different kind of intimacy than the types of romances he’s used to playing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joseph Gordon-Levitt)
Flora and Son is currently streaming on Apple TV+.