Joseph Gordon-Levitt Zoomed Into Action On ‘Flora And Son’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in “Flora and Son,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Director John Carney is best known for his music-themed films, including Once and Begin Again, and music is once again at the center of Flora and Son, his new movie. Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in the film, which uses modern technology to bring his two leads together. Gordon-Levitt spoke about how incorporating Zoom into the film gave the relationship between him and Hewson a much different kind of intimacy than the types of romances he’s used to playing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joseph Gordon-Levitt)

Flora and Son is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak