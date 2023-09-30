How ‘Exorcist: Believer’ Director Used The Original As A Spooky Stepping-Stone

Although The Exorcist: Believer is the sixth Exorcist movie altogether, it’s actually the first one to serve as a direct sequel to the original 1973 film. In fact, Ellen Burstyn, who was in the first film, reprises her role in Believer. David Gordon Green, who directed and co-wrote the new film, says he leaned heavily on the first film for inspiration, but wanted to bring it into the present day so that today’s audiences would be able to relate to it. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Gordon Green)