Shawnee Smith Sees The Way Back To ‘Saw’ Franchise

The last Saw film to feature new footage of Shawnee Smith was Saw VI, back in 2009. (2010’s Saw 3D featured some archive footage of Smith, but she did not otherwise appear in the film.) But the new Saw X takes place between the events of Saw and Saw II, so getting Smith back to reprise her role was a major priority for the filmmakers. The franchise’s step back into the past has paid off so far, at least with critics: Saw X has gotten better reviews than any of the franchise’s previous films, according to be Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. And Smith, for her part, told us it feels great to be back with the franchise, especially in a film as well-received as Saw X. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shawnee Smith)