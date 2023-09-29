Paul Dano Couldn’t Get To His ‘Dumb Money’ Character

Dumb Money is a new film that tackles a relatively recent news story: The GameStop trading scandal of 2021. Paul Dano stars as Keith Gill, the Reddit writer and YouTuber whose online activity helped to initiate and push the scandal along. (Gill, for his part in the affair, wound up being investigated by Congress and other legislative bodies, but was never found liable for stock manipulation.) After Gill was outed as the social media catalyst for the scandal, he pretty much shut himself off when it came to interviews and such. And that, Dano says that made things a little more difficult for him when it came to preparing for the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul Dano)