How ‘The Creator’s’ Creator, Gareth Edwards, Created The Story

With its focus on an artificial intelligence entity that becomes too powerful for its (and mankind’s) own good, The Creator could not have come at a more prescient moment in time. And, not surprisingly, the film and its premise are getting rave reviews. Most of that has to do with the contributions of writer/director Gareth Edwards, who made this film his passion project after directing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. When we spoke to Edwards about the film, he talked about how a road trip randomly sparked the story idea. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gareth Edwards)