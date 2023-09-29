How Harrison Ford Remade Jack Ryan After The Re-Cast

During pre-production of The Hunt for Red October, the first of the Jack Ryan movies, Harrison Ford had been approached about playing Ryan, but he turned it down, and the role went to Alec Baldwin. Apparently, though, Ford had second thoughts after seeing the film, and he wanted to play Ryan in the film’s sequels. He got his wish, and he starred in both Patriot Games and Clear & Present Danger. When he took over the role, Ford told us at the time Patriot Games was released, he made a choice to completely ignore what Baldwin had done with the character in the first film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)
