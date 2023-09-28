Lindsay Wagner Has A ‘Bionic’ Sense Of Hindsight

At the time, it seemed like a bit of a stretch. These days, audiences might have laughed at the audacity of the premise. But in 1976, when ABC wanted to capitalize on the amazing success of The Six Million Dollar Man by introducing The Bionic Woman, the show was an instant hit. Lindsay Wagner, who originated the role on an episode of The Six Million Dollar Man as a back-door pilot, could hardly believe it when The Bionic Woman rocketed into the Top 5 of the Nielsen ratings during its very first season. Over time, though, she’s come to understand and accept that overnight success; speaking at a fan event a few years back, she talked about why she believes the show became so iconic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lindsay Wagner)