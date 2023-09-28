Ken Jennings Mimicking Bialik For This Year’s ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

During last year’s season of Celebrity Jeopardy!Ken Jennings was on the sidelines as Jeopardy’s other host, Mayim Bialik, presided over those primetime specials. This year, though, Jennings is in the spotlight, quizzing the 27 stars who are vying for the second season’s Celebrity Jeopardy! championship (and prize money for charity). Since it’s the first time Jennings is hosting this version of the show, he told us he paid close attention to Bialik’s shows to find out how it’s done. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ken Jennings)
Celebrity Jeopardy! airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming on Hulu the following day.