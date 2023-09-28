Francis Ford Coppola’s Still Waiting On The Haters

Having earned five Academy Awards during his illustrious career as a writer and director, it would be difficult for anyone — especially serious movie critics — to acknowledge Francis Ford Coppola as anything less than a legend. Coppola, whose filmography includes the Godfather films, Apocalypse Now, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, has spoken to us several times over the years. Somewhat surprisingly, he admitted, he’s spent a lot more time thinking about the critics who have attacked his movies than the critics who have praised his movies, and he can only hope that time will change their minds. (Click on the media bar below to hear Francis Ford Coppola)