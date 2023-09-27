Worst Part Of ‘Titanic’ For Kate Winslet Was … Her Mouth?

During the epic, grueling 160-day shoot for Titanic, Kate Winslet faced all kinds of hazards, including days in which she spent hours filming in cold water. But even though the film presented her with numerous physical challenges — including a chipped bone in her elbow — Winslet once told us that the most difficult part of making the movie was making sure she kept Kate’s voice out of Rose’s mouth.(Click on the media bar below to hear Kate Winslet)
