‘Gump’ Had Tom Hanks’s Legs Begging For Mercy

“Run, Forrest! Run!” In a movie chock full of quotable lines, that admonition was the one that became the most significant to Forrest Gump’s star, Tom Hanks. After all, whenever somebody told the character to run, Hanks had to run! And he ran… and ran… and ran… and ran. By the end of the film’s shoot, Hanks felt like he’d run the equivalent of several marathons. It was physically exhausting work, he told us, along with plenty of pressure to make sure he stayed healthy.(Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)